U.S. figure skaters’ empty Olympic medal boxes on display as wait hits 500 days

Associated PressJun 23, 2023, 10:02 AM EDT
Figure Skating
Getty
U.S. ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock remember the empty feeling as they trod back to their rooms in Beijing, not long after being told that the ceremony to present their Olympic medals had been called off.

Before going to sleep, one final blow: On their beds sat empty black-and-gold boxes, with notes inside signed from IOC President Thomas Bach. “An Olympic medal is forever,” the note began. The boxes were supposed to be the perfect spot for the skaters to place the medals they never received.

Five-hundred days later, the medals remain somewhere in storage because of yet another sordid and as-yet-unresolved doping case to come out of Russia. The nine empty boxes, one belonging to each U.S. skater who finished second in the Olympic team event, are now sitting under glass as part of an exhibit at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum that opened Thursday to commemorate the 500 days since the medals ceremony in Beijing was abruptly canceled.

“As the time has gone by, it almost feels like it didn’t happen at times,” Chock said. “And when we think about it, it’s hard not to get emotional and just feel kind of sad about the whole situation, and how it’s turned out and how long it’s taking to be handled.”

In an unprecedented move, Olympic officials decided not to award medals at the games after news that 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva, who had led Russia to a first-place finish, had tested positive for a performance enhancer months earlier.

That case has been subject to anti-doping and legal hearings in Beijing, Russia and Switzerland. In an ironic twist, news came Thursday — Day 500 — that the Court of Arbitration for Sport had finally set dates to hear the Valiyeva case and potentially settle it, once and for all. The dates, Sept. 26-29, means it could be pushing two years before the Americans receive their medals, whether they be silver or gold.

“You want to cross the finish line and be awarded for that race, or for what you have accomplished in that moment,” Bates said. “The exclamation point on the sentence is not supposed to come, like, 10 sentences later, or in the next paragraph.”

For the most part, the residuals that often stem from an athlete’s Olympic moment have not come their way either. For most of the skaters, the prospect of media tours, post-Olympic shows, sponsorships and the like have been waylaid. Most are well aware that many moments that were supposed to feel celebratory would eventually lead back to the same query: “Where’s your medal?”

“At this stage, you can’t possibly salvage what they would’ve earned if they had stood on the podium when the world was watching,” said Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The Americans aren’t the only people wronged in this affair. The Japanese team that finished third never received medals and the Canadian team that finished fourth could be due for them, as well, if Russia is disqualified. There’s also the case of Valiyeva, who was 15 at the time of the Olympics and is widely seen as an unwitting victim whose health and fitness, to say nothing of her medical needs and prescriptions, were in the hands of coaches and handlers in her circle.

When Tracy Marek began as CEO of U.S. Figure Skating in January, the still-unresolved medals case was at the top of her in-box.

“In my opinion, the common American out there would be shocked right now,” Marek said. “In retrospect, they might say, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember that.’ But they would probably be shocked to know that these athletes have achieved one of sports’ greatest accomplishments and they’ve received an empty box.”

When the case is resolved, the skaters won’t be unlike the dozens of Olympians over decades who have received their medals in “alternate” ceremonies — at malls, or at subsequent Olympics or world and national championships.

Bates and Chock recalled the emotional meeting they had with Bach, the leader of the International Olympic Committee, the day after their ceremony had been canceled. They still have the Olympic torches he offered them as a goodwill gesture while the medals were sorted out.

“He assured us that when this was resolved, they would do everything to create a medals ceremony that suited our expectations,” Bates said. “To which we said, ‘Well, we would like it yesterday.’”

Five-hundred days later, they wait. Some of their teammates have decided to call it a career, knowing their best days are behind them, and that their best day of all has yet to be commemorated.

“If I could change anything about the antidoping movement, it would be, just improve the transparency and improve the time frame,” Bates said. “The shelf life for an Olympic athlete is short. We think in four-year cycles and it’s almost been two years. It’s such a shame this moment hasn’t taken place and there’s still no closure or resolution to this so many months later.”

Simone Manuel not entered in U.S. Swimming Championships

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:56 AM EDT
Simone Manuel
Getty
Olympic champion Simone Manuel is not on the entry list for next week’s U.S. Swimming Championships after returning from a 17-month top-level competition break earlier this year.

A message was sent to Manuel’s agency asking if she has any comment after the entries were published Thursday night.

Manuel, the 2016 co-Olympic 100m free champion and five-time Olympic medalist, competed at all four stops of the domestic Pro Swim Series this year, the most recent in mid-May. She also competed at a local meet at her Arizona State training base the first week of June.

She ranks eighth in the U.S. this year by best times in her primary events of the 50m and 100m freestyles, according to USA Swimming’s database.

At next week’s nationals, the top two in the 50m free and the top six in the 100m free are likely to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The top six usually go in the 100m free for relay purposes.

Manuel, 26, returned to top-level competition this year for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 12th in the 50m free and earned bronze on the 4x100m free relay. In 2022, Manuel moved from Stanford to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman‘s group.

U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Regan Smith
Getty
Regan Smith has been the best U.S. swimmer in the first half of 2023 if going strictly by times.

Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is ranked No. 1 in the country this year in five different events — 100m and 200m backstrokes and butterflies and 200m individual medley. She could swim all five at next week’s U.S. Championships without having to race more than once in any session, though the backstrokes and the 200m butterfly have been her primary events.

The top two in most individual events at nationals are in line to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Even if Smith makes the team in several events, she could drop an event or events from her worlds schedule, her agent said this week.

The other dominant woman this year is again Katie Ledecky, who bids to tie the U.S. record of competing at six world championships. Ledecky, as usual, is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles, though keep in mind that she dropped the 200m free from her world championships slate last year as she focused more on longer distances. Ledecky is also ranked No. 2 in the country in the 100m free this year but does not typically race that event at championship meets.

Ledecky said this week that she plans to race the 200m free at nationals. When asked if she would swim it at worlds, she said she didn’t have anything to share yet. “Get through next week first,” she said.

Kate Douglass, who won three individual NCAA titles in March, is entered in seven events. She is a threat in a crowded 100m butterfly (with Torri Huske, Claire Curzan and Smith), 100m and 200m breaststrokes (with Lilly KingLydia Jacoby and Annie Lazor) and the 200m IM (with Alex WalshLeah Hayes and Smith).

SWIMMING NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Rankings

2023 U.S. Women’s Swimming Rankings (based on USA Swimming database times)
50m Freestyle
1. Kate Douglass — 24.40
1. Abbey Weitzeil – 24.40
3. Gretchen Walsh — 24.52
4. Maxine Parker — 24.83
5. Erika Brown — 24.94

100m Freestyle
1. Abbey Weitzeil — 53.26
2. Katie Ledecky — 54.01
3. Gretchen Walsh — 54.02
4. Erika Brown — 54.15
5. Maxine Parker — 54.21

200m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 1:54.96
2. Anna Peplowski — 1:57.02
3. Erin Gemmell — 1:57.11
4. Bella Sims — 1:57.63
5. Alex Walsh — 1:57.84

400m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 3:58.84
2. Katie Grimes — 4:05.18
3. Claire Weinstein — 4:06.24
4. Bella Sims — 4:06.41
5. Leah Smith — 4:06.43

800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:13.56
2. Katie Grimes — 8:21.87
3. Claire Weinstein — 8:25.95
4. Leah Smith — 8:28.23
5. Bella Sims — 8:29.85

1500m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 15:37.99
2. Katie Grimes — 15:56.27
3. Claire Weinstein — 16:09.85
4. Bella Sims — 16:19.29
5. Erica Sullivan — 16:24.45

100m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 57.83
2. Katharine Berkoff — 58.83
3. Claire Curzan — 59.00
4. Isabelle Stadden — 59.38
5. Leah Shackley — 59.55

200m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 2:04.76
2. Claire Curzan — 2:07.78
3. Faith Crislip — 2:07.81
4. Leah Shackley — 2:08.42
5. Rhyan White — 2:09.01

100m Breaststroke
1. Lydia Jacoby — 1:06.09
2. Lilly King — 1:06.28
3. Kate Douglass — 1:07.07
4. Rachel Bernhardt — 1:07.45
5. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:07.63

200m Breaststroke
1. Kate Douglass — 2:22.75
2. Lilly King — 2:23.33
3. Ella Nelson — 2:24.89
4. Alex Walsh — 2:25.25
5. Annie Lazor — 2:25.71

100m Butterfly
1. Regan Smith — 56.60
2. Gretchen Walsh — 56.73
3. Torri Huske — 56.84
4. Kate Douglass — 57.19
5. Claire Curzan — 57.26

200m Butterfly
1. Regan Smith — 2:03.87
2. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.80
3. Kelly Pash — 2:08.20
4. Dakota Luther — 2:08.25
5. Alex Shackell — 2:08.68

200m Individual Medley
1. Regan Smith — 2:08.48
2. Alex Walsh — 2:09.61
3. Leah Hayes — 2:10.03
4. Torri Huske — 2:11.88
5. Kate Douglass — 2:12.04

400m Individual Medley
1. Katie Grimes — 4:31.81
2. Katie Ledecky — 4:36.04
3. Emma Weyant — 4:39.32
4. Leah Hayes — 4:39.58
5. Alex Walsh — 4:42.15

