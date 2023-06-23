On Olympic and Paralympic Day, how both Games intersected over time

By Jun 23, 2023, 7:15 AM EDT
Olympic and Paralympic Day
The annual Olympic Day, first held in 1948 to celebrate the rebirth of the Olympic Games dating to June 23, 1894, is now known in the U.S. as Olympic and Paralympic Day.

The 2020 name change was the latest move toward inclusion by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The USOPC changed its organization’s name in 2019 from the USOC to include the Paralympic Movement.

“The decision to change the organization’s name represents a continuation of our long-standing commitment to create an inclusive environment for Team USA athletes,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said at the time. “Paralympic athletes are integral to the makeup of Team USA, and our mission to inspire current and future generations of Americans. The new name represents a renewed commitment to that mission and the ideals that we seek to advance, both here at home and throughout the worldwide Olympic and Paralympic movements.”

The International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization are celebrating this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Day by launching the “Let’s Move” campaign to inspire people to make time for daily physical activity.

The Olympics and the Paralympics are separate entities. There is an IOC and an IPC (International Paralympic Committee). But both Games intersected in many ways since 1960, when Rome became the first city to host both the Olympics and Paralympics in the same year.

Start with the word “Paralympic,” derived from the Greek preposition “para” (beside or alongside) and the word “Olympic.”

Since 1992, every Olympic host city also held the Paralympic Games. In most cases, the same venues hosted Olympic and Paralympic events, the most visible difference often the Paralympic Agitos logo in place of the Olympic rings.

More than 30 athletes competed in both the Olympics and the Paralympics. That includes American Marla Runyan, who won Paralympic titles in the 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump and pentathlon in classifications for visual impairment before making the 2000 and 2004 Olympic teams in the 1500m.

Brazilian Joaquim Cruz is among those most synonymous with the Olympic and Paralympic movements. Cruz won the 1984 Olympic 800m, then in retirement became a guide runner and coach for the U.S. Paralympic track and field team.

Olympians and Paralympians train together. Most notably, Jessica Long and Michael Phelps for a time were in the same group under Bob Bowman. Long is the second-most decorated U.S. Paralympian in history with 29 medals. Together, Long and Phelps own 57 medals from the Games.

The Tokyo Games marked the first for which Olympians and Paralympians received the same prize money from the USOPC for medals — $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze — increasing Paralympic payouts as much as 400 percent.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Jun 23, 2023, 7:18 AM EDT
USA Swimming Championships
The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock next week.

Peacock airs live finals sessions from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. NBC and CNBC air highlights on July 1-2, which also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Headliners include all five individual U.S. Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo: Katie LedeckyCaeleb DresselBobby FinkeChase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby. Plus individual Rio gold medalists Lilly King and Ryan MurphySimone Manuel was not on the entry list published Thursday night.

Ledecky and Kalisz bid to compete at a sixth world championships, which would tie the U.S. record shared by Michael PhelpsRyan LochteNatalie Coughlin and Elizabeth Beisel.

Ledecky enters as the fastest American woman this year in all of her primary events — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

Last year, she made the team in all four, then dropped the 200m free because of the busy world championships schedule and to focus more on the longer distances. She then swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at worlds, along with 4x200m free gold, to break Coughlin’s female record for world championships medals (now up to 22 — 19 golds and three silvers).

Last month, Dressel returned from an 11-month competition break after withdrawing during last June’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming. He is ranked outside the top five in the nation this year in his primary events — 50m and 100m frees and 100m butterfly — but he’s only raced at one full meet in 2023 and is known for significant time drops come major meets.

Regan Smith has been arguably the most impressive swimmer this year. Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is the fastest U.S. woman in 2023 in five different events.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform
Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Wednesday, June 28 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Thursday, June 29 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Friday, June 30 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Saturday, July 1 1 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Sunday, July 2 12 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
2 p.m.* CNBC | Stream Link

*Delayed broadcast.

2024 Paris Olympic torch relay to visit D-Day beaches, overseas territories

By Jun 23, 2023, 6:57 AM EDT
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay
The 2024 Paris Olympic torch relay begins April 16 in Olympia, Greece, followed by a 68-day French leg leading up to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024.

Paris 2024 organizers announced route details on Friday, the annual Olympic and Paralympic Day, considered by many the birthdate of the modern Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Flame will spend nine days in Greece, then cross the Mediterranean Sea aboard the Belem, a three-masted ship, “reminiscent of a true Homeric epic,” according to Paris 2024. It will arrive at the Old Port of Marseille, welcomed by an armada of boats.

The French portion of the relay lasts from May 8 to July 26, including a June 8-17 portion visiting overseas territories French Guiana, Reunion, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

In France, the flame will visit more than 400 cities and towns across 64 territories. It will go by D-Day beaches, Mont Saint-Michel, the Palace of Versailles, Cannes, Roland Garros and more famous vineyards and museums.

The 10,000 individual torchbearers will run about 200 meters each, plus 3,000 torchbearers participating in team relays.

