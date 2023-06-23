2024 Paris Olympic torch relay to visit D-Day beaches, overseas territories

By Jun 23, 2023, 6:57 AM EDT
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay
Paris 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympic torch relay begins April 16 in Olympia, Greece, followed by a 68-day French leg leading up to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024.

Paris 2024 organizers announced route details on Friday, the annual Olympic and Paralympic Day, considered by many the birthdate of the modern Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Flame will spend nine days in Greece, then cross the Mediterranean Sea aboard the Belem, a three-masted ship, “reminiscent of a true Homeric epic,” according to Paris 2024. It will arrive at the Old Port of Marseille, welcomed by an armada of boats.

The French portion of the relay lasts from May 8 to July 26, including a June 8-17 portion visiting overseas territories French Guiana, Reunion, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

In France, the flame will visit more than 400 cities and towns across 64 territories. It will go by D-Day beaches, Mont Saint-Michel, the Palace of Versailles, Cannes, Roland Garros and more famous vineyards and museums.

The 10,000 individual torchbearers will run about 200 meters each, plus 3,000 torchbearers participating in team relays.

Chris Froome to miss Tour de France

By Jun 23, 2023, 6:21 AM EDT
Chris Froome
Getty
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.

Froome, a 38-year-old who last contended for a major title in 2018, was not among the eight riders named to the Israel-Premier Tech team on Friday.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision,” Froome said in a statement, according to Global Cycling Network. “The Tour de France holds an incredibly special place in my heart.

“I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

Last year, the Brit Froome withdrew from the Tour before the 18th stage after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was in 26th place overall with a best stage finish of third up Alpe d’Huez.

This year, Froome was 97th in the Tour de Romandie in April, 55th in a one-day ascent of Mont Ventoux on June 13 and 40th in the four-stage Route d’Occitanie in France last week while bike problems hindering his results, according to GCN.

“Physically I was ready, but unfortunately I was unable to show my full ability at the races assigned to me due to equipment issues,” Froome said, according to the reported statement.

Froome won four Tours de France from 2013-2017 and placed third in 2018. He missed the 2019 and 2020 Tours after breaking his right femur, elbow and several ribs crashing into a wall at 34 miles per hour in a June 2019 crash.

Froome is the lone active cyclist to have won all three Grand Tours.

NBC Sports and Peacock air live daily coverage of the Tour. A broadcast schedule is here.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Jun 22, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT
USA Swimming Championships
Getty
The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock next week.

Peacock airs live finals sessions from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. NBC and CNBC air highlights on July 1-2, which also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Expected headliners include all five individual U.S. Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo: Katie LedeckyCaeleb DresselBobby FinkeChase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby. Plus individual Rio gold medalists Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and Simone Manuel.

Ledecky and Kalisz bid to compete at a sixth world championships, which would tie the U.S. record shared by Michael PhelpsRyan LochteNatalie Coughlin and Elizabeth Beisel.

Ledecky enters as the fastest American woman this year in all of her primary events — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

Last year, she made the team in all four, then dropped the 200m free because of the busy world championships schedule and to focus more on the longer distances. She then swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at worlds, along with 4x200m free gold, to break Coughlin’s female record for world championships medals (now up to 22 — 19 golds and three silvers).

Last month, Dressel returned from an 11-month competition break after withdrawing during last June’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming. He is ranked outside the top five in the nation this year in his primary events — 50m and 100m frees and 100m butterfly — but he’s only raced at one full meet in 2023 and is known for significant time drops come major meets.

Regan Smith has been arguably the most impressive swimmer this year. Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is the fastest U.S. woman in 2023 in five different events.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform
Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Wednesday, June 28 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Thursday, June 29 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Friday, June 30 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Saturday, July 1 1 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Sunday, July 2 12 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
2 p.m.* CNBC | Stream Link

*Delayed broadcast.

