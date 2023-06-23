Simone Manuel not entered in U.S. Swimming Championships

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:56 AM EDT
Simone Manuel
Getty
0 Comments

Olympic champion Simone Manuel is not on the entry list for next week’s U.S. Swimming Championships after returning from a 17-month top-level competition break earlier this year.

A message was sent to Manuel’s agency asking if she has any comment after the entries were published Thursday night.

Manuel, the 2016 co-Olympic 100m free champion and five-time Olympic medalist, competed at all four stops of the domestic Pro Swim Series this year, the most recent in mid-May. She also competed at a local meet at her Arizona State training base the first week of June.

She ranks eighth in the U.S. this year by best times in her primary events of the 50m and 100m freestyles, according to USA Swimming’s database.

At next week’s nationals, the top two in the 50m free and the top six in the 100m free are likely to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The top six usually go in the 100m free for relay purposes.

Manuel, 26, returned to top-level competition this year for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 12th in the 50m free and earned bronze on the 4x100m free relay. In 2022, Manuel moved from Stanford to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman‘s group.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Regan Smith
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz
U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Figure Skating
U.S. figure skaters’ empty Olympic medal boxes on display as wait hits...

U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Regan Smith
Getty
0 Comments

Regan Smith has been the best U.S. swimmer in the first half of 2023 if going strictly by times.

Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is ranked No. 1 in the country this year in five different events — 100m and 200m backstrokes and butterflies and 200m individual medley. She could swim all five at next week’s U.S. Championships without having to race more than once in any session, though the backstrokes and the 200m butterfly have been her primary events.

The top two in most individual events at nationals are in line to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Even if Smith makes the team in several events, she could drop an event or events from her worlds schedule, her agent said this week.

The other dominant woman this year is again Katie Ledecky, who bids to tie the U.S. record of competing at six world championships. Ledecky, as usual, is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles, though keep in mind that she dropped the 200m free from her world championships slate last year as she focused more on longer distances. Ledecky is also ranked No. 2 in the country in the 100m free this year but does not typically race that event at championship meets.

Ledecky said this week that she plans to race the 200m free at nationals. When asked if she would swim it at worlds, she said she didn’t have anything to share yet. “Get through next week first,” she said.

Kate Douglass, who won three individual NCAA titles in March, is entered in seven events. She is a threat in a crowded 100m butterfly (with Torri Huske, Claire Curzan and Smith), 100m and 200m breaststrokes (with Lilly KingLydia Jacoby and Annie Lazor) and the 200m IM (with Alex WalshLeah Hayes and Smith).

SWIMMING NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Rankings

2023 U.S. Women’s Swimming Rankings (based on USA Swimming database times)
50m Freestyle
1. Kate Douglass — 24.40
1. Abbey Weitzeil – 24.40
3. Gretchen Walsh — 24.52
4. Maxine Parker — 24.83
5. Erika Brown — 24.94

100m Freestyle
1. Abbey Weitzeil — 53.26
2. Katie Ledecky — 54.01
3. Gretchen Walsh — 54.02
4. Erika Brown — 54.15
5. Maxine Parker — 54.21

200m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 1:54.96
2. Anna Peplowski — 1:57.02
3. Erin Gemmell — 1:57.11
4. Bella Sims — 1:57.63
5. Alex Walsh — 1:57.84

400m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 3:58.84
2. Katie Grimes — 4:05.18
3. Claire Weinstein — 4:06.24
4. Bella Sims — 4:06.41
5. Leah Smith — 4:06.43

800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:13.56
2. Katie Grimes — 8:21.87
3. Claire Weinstein — 8:25.95
4. Leah Smith — 8:28.23
5. Bella Sims — 8:29.85

1500m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 15:37.99
2. Katie Grimes — 15:56.27
3. Claire Weinstein — 16:09.85
4. Bella Sims — 16:19.29
5. Erica Sullivan — 16:24.45

100m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 57.83
2. Katharine Berkoff — 58.83
3. Claire Curzan — 59.00
4. Isabelle Stadden — 59.38
5. Leah Shackley — 59.55

200m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 2:04.76
2. Claire Curzan — 2:07.78
3. Faith Crislip — 2:07.81
4. Leah Shackley — 2:08.42
5. Rhyan White — 2:09.01

100m Breaststroke
1. Lydia Jacoby — 1:06.09
2. Lilly King — 1:06.28
3. Kate Douglass — 1:07.07
4. Rachel Bernhardt — 1:07.45
5. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:07.63

200m Breaststroke
1. Kate Douglass — 2:22.75
2. Lilly King — 2:23.33
3. Ella Nelson — 2:24.89
4. Alex Walsh — 2:25.25
5. Annie Lazor — 2:25.71

100m Butterfly
1. Regan Smith — 56.60
2. Gretchen Walsh — 56.73
3. Torri Huske — 56.84
4. Kate Douglass — 57.19
5. Claire Curzan — 57.26

200m Butterfly
1. Regan Smith — 2:03.87
2. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.80
3. Kelly Pash — 2:08.20
4. Dakota Luther — 2:08.25
5. Alex Shackell — 2:08.68

200m Individual Medley
1. Regan Smith — 2:08.48
2. Alex Walsh — 2:09.61
3. Leah Hayes — 2:10.03
4. Torri Huske — 2:11.88
5. Kate Douglass — 2:12.04

400m Individual Medley
1. Katie Grimes — 4:31.81
2. Katie Ledecky — 4:36.04
3. Emma Weyant — 4:39.32
4. Leah Hayes — 4:39.58
5. Alex Walsh — 4:42.15

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel not entered in U.S. Swimming Championships
Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz
U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Figure Skating
U.S. figure skaters’ empty Olympic medal boxes on display as wait hits...

U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz
Getty
0 Comments

The four stars of U.S. men’s swimming go into next week’s national championships in four different situations.

The top two finishers in most individual events at nationals in Indianapolis qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Bobby Finke, who swept the 800m and 1500m freestyles at the Tokyo Olympics, remains comfortably atop those races domestically.

Ryan Murphy has been the U.S. backstroke king for the last decade, but next week could prove his toughest challenge yet at a nationals. Hunter Armstrong has consistently been faster than him in the 100m back this year, and 17-year-old Daniel Diehl is a close second to 27-year-old Murphy in the 200m. Diehl can become the second-youngest U.S. male pool swimmer at a worlds in the last 20 years. Note that Shaine Casas, the 2022 World bronze medalist in the 200m back, has not swum that event this year at a top-level meet but is entered in it next week.

Chase Kalisz bids to tie the U.S. record by making a sixth world championships. Kalisz cooled on racing the 400m individual medley since winning it in Tokyo, but that may be his best shot at making the team (plus he took bronze at last year’s worlds). In the 200m IM, Kalisz ranks third this year behind Carson Foster and Casas. Casas did not swim the 200m IM at last year’s trials after already making the team in the 200m back. At worlds, the 200m back semifinals and 200m IM final are on the same night.

Then there’s Caeleb Dressel, who withdrew during last year’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds, then took at least two and a half months off from swimming. Coach Anthony Nesty said that Dressel returned to training with him in January, ahead of his first meet back in May. Dressel plans to race all of his primary events — 50m and 100m butterflies and freestyles — next week, Nesty said. Dressel ranks outside the top five in the U.S. this year in his events, but he got a later start to the season and is known for making significant time drops come championship meets.

SWIMMING NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | Women’s Rankings

2023 U.S. Men’s Swimming Rankings (based on USA Swimming database times)
50m Freestyle
1. Brooks Curry — 21.84
2. Michael Andrew — 21.87
3. Matt King — 21.97
3. David Curtiss — 21.97
5. Alberto Mestre — 22.04

100m Freestyle
1. Brooks Curry — 48.42
2. Jonny Kulow — 48.70
3. Matt King — 48.72
4. Ryan Held — 48.74
5. Hunter Armstrong — 48.79

200m Freestyle
1. Drew Kibler — 1:45.82
2. Kieran Smith — 1:46.84
3. Henry McFadden — 1:47.23
4. Carson Foster — 1:47.25
5. Gabriel Jett — 1:47.41

400m Freestyle
1. Kieran Smith — 3:48.02
2. Jake Mitchell — 3:49.91
3. Coby Carrozza — 3:50.90
4. Jake Magahey — 3:50.94
5. Luke Hobson — 3:51.71

800m Freestyle
1. Bobby Finke — 7:53.96
2. Michael Brinegar — 7:54.52
3. Charlie Clark — 7:55.36
4. Will Gallant — 7:58.99
5. Ross Dant — 7:59.38

1500m Freestyle
1. Bobby Finke — 15:02.54
2. Charlie Clark — 15:04.80
3. Michael Brinegar — 15:11.49
4. David Johnston — 15:16.19
5. Alec Enyeart — 15:27.16

100m Backstroke
1. Hunter Armstrong — 52.59
2. Ryan Murphy — 52.90
3. Justin Ress — 53.63
4. Shaine Casas — 53.65
5. Daniel Diehl — 53.70

200m Backstroke
1. Ryan Murphy — 1:56.31
2. Daniel Diehl — 1:56.59
3. Carson Foster — 1:56.97
4. Keaton Jones — 1:57.04
5. Ian Grum — 1:57.14

100m Breaststroke
1. Nic Fink — 59.77
2. Michael Andrew — 59.98
3. Cody Miller — 1:00.04
4. Jake Foster — 1:00.22
5. Tommy Cope — 1:00.71

200m Breaststroke
1. Jake Foster — 2:09.38
2. Will Licon — 2:10.77
3. Matt Fallon — 2:11.34
4. Nic Fink — 2:11.68
5. Chase Kalisz — 2:12.26

100m Butterfly
1. Shaine Casas — 50.80
2. Dare Rose — 51.47
3. Michael Andrew — 51.80
4. Ryan Murphy — 51.96
5. Arsenio Bustos — 52.07

200m Butterfly
1. Carson Foster — 1:54.68
2. Trenton Julian — 1:55.70
3. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03
4. Zach Harting — 1:56.79
5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.98

200m Individual Medley
1. Shaine Casas — 1:56.06
2. Carson Foster — 1:56.51
3. Chase Kalisz — 1:57.51
4. Kieran Smith — 1:59.48
5. Trenton Julian — 2:00.08

400m Individual Medley
1. Carson Foster — 4:09.69
2. Chase Kalisz — 4:13.06
3. Bobby Finke — 4:15.93
4. Jay Litherland — 4:16.45
5. David Johnston — 4:17.27

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel not entered in U.S. Swimming Championships
Regan Smith
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Figure Skating
U.S. figure skaters’ empty Olympic medal boxes on display as wait hits...