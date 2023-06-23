2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By Jun 23, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.

NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here.

Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.

The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.

The Tour covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.

This will be the first Tour since 2016 to include the two men who won the title the previous two years. That’s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021. And Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker years ago to the top of pro cycling in 2022.

The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.

2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform
Sat., July 1 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao Peacock | NBC
Sun., July 2 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:05 a.m. Stage 2: Vitoria-San-Sébastien Peacock
Mon., July 3 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:50 a.m. Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne Peacock | USA
Tues., July 4 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7 a.m. Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro Peacock | USA
Wed., July 5 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 5: Pau-Laruns Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 5: Pau-Laruns Peacock | USA
Thu., July 6 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets Peacock | USA
Fri., July 7 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:10 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux Peacock | USA
Sat., July 8 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:20 a.m. Stage 8: Libourne-Limoges Peacock
Sun., July 9 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:05 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de Dôme Peacock
Tues., July 11 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 10: Vulcania-Issoire Peacock
Wed., July 12 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-Moulins Peacock
Thu., July 13 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-Beaujolais Peacock
Fri., July 14 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand Colombier Peacock
Sat., July 15 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 14: Annemasse-Morzine Peacock
Sun., July 16 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-Gervais Peacock
Tues., July 18 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:50 a.m. Stage 16: Passy-Combloux Peacock
Wed., July 19 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:05 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-Courchevel Peacock
Thu., July 20 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse Peacock
Fri., July 21 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:05 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny Peacock
Sat., July 22 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein Peacock
Sun., July 23 10 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
10:10 a.m. Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris Peacock

Simone Manuel decides not to enter U.S. Swimming Championships, focus on 2024

By Jun 23, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT
Simone Manuel
Getty
Olympic champion Simone Manuel chose not to enter next week’s U.S. Swimming Championships. She is focusing on being ready for the 2024 Olympic year after returning from a 17-month top-level competition break earlier this year.

“After discussions with my coaches and thoughtful consideration, I have decided not to race at this year’s Nationals,” was posted on Manuel’s social media. “This year has been full of new challenges for me. Quite frankly, it’s really not as simple as it may seem. There were a lot of steps, precautions, and patience to get my body back to normalcy and adjusting to a new training environment. I can confidently say that I’ve made great progress this year. I remember what I couldn’t do, not too long ago.”

“As I continue to progress, it’s important for me to feel mentally and physically good about my competition schedule and the purpose of each one I attend. Not competing at Nationals is not a decision I took lightly, but I firmly believe that this sacrifice is an investment for the future.

“The goal has always been to be my best for the 2024 Olympic Trials and hopefully, Paris. I know I can’t reach that goal if I’m not patient with myself and this process, so this summer, I will be prioritizing that. The journey continues!”

Manuel, the 2016 co-Olympic 100m free champion and five-time Olympic medalist, competed at all four stops of the domestic Pro Swim Series this year, the most recent in mid-May. She also competed at a local meet at her Arizona State training base the first week of June.

She ranks eighth in the U.S. this year by best times in her primary events of the 50m and 100m freestyles, according to USA Swimming’s database.

At next week’s nationals, the top two in the 50m free and the top six in the 100m free are likely to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The top six usually go in the 100m free for relay purposes.

Manuel, 26, returned to top-level competition this year for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 12th in the 50m free and earned bronze on the 4x100m free relay. In 2022, Manuel moved from Stanford to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman‘s group.

U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Regan Smith
Getty
Regan Smith has been the best U.S. swimmer in the first half of 2023 if going strictly by times.

Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is ranked No. 1 in the country this year in five different events — 100m and 200m backstrokes and butterflies and 200m individual medley. She could swim all five at next week’s U.S. Championships without having to race more than once in any session, though the backstrokes and the 200m butterfly have been her primary events.

The top two in most individual events at nationals are in line to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Even if Smith makes the team in several events, she could drop an event or events from her worlds schedule, her agent said this week.

The other dominant woman this year is again Katie Ledecky, who bids to tie the U.S. record of competing at six world championships. Ledecky, as usual, is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles, though keep in mind that she dropped the 200m free from her world championships slate last year as she focused more on longer distances. Ledecky is also ranked No. 2 in the country in the 100m free this year but does not typically race that event at championship meets.

Ledecky said this week that she plans to race the 200m free at nationals. When asked if she would swim it at worlds, she said she didn’t have anything to share yet. “Get through next week first,” she said.

Kate Douglass, who won three individual NCAA titles in March, is entered in seven events. She is a threat in a crowded 100m butterfly (with Torri Huske, Claire Curzan and Smith), 100m and 200m breaststrokes (with Lilly KingLydia Jacoby and Annie Lazor) and the 200m IM (with Alex WalshLeah Hayes and Smith).

SWIMMING NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Rankings

2023 U.S. Women’s Swimming Rankings (based on USA Swimming database times)
50m Freestyle
1. Kate Douglass — 24.40
1. Abbey Weitzeil – 24.40
3. Gretchen Walsh — 24.52
4. Maxine Parker — 24.83
5. Erika Brown — 24.94

100m Freestyle
1. Abbey Weitzeil — 53.26
2. Katie Ledecky — 54.01
3. Gretchen Walsh — 54.02
4. Erika Brown — 54.15
5. Maxine Parker — 54.21

200m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 1:54.96
2. Anna Peplowski — 1:57.02
3. Erin Gemmell — 1:57.11
4. Bella Sims — 1:57.63
5. Alex Walsh — 1:57.84

400m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 3:58.84
2. Katie Grimes — 4:05.18
3. Claire Weinstein — 4:06.24
4. Bella Sims — 4:06.41
5. Leah Smith — 4:06.43

800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:13.56
2. Katie Grimes — 8:21.87
3. Claire Weinstein — 8:25.95
4. Leah Smith — 8:28.23
5. Bella Sims — 8:29.85

1500m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 15:37.99
2. Katie Grimes — 15:56.27
3. Claire Weinstein — 16:09.85
4. Bella Sims — 16:19.29
5. Erica Sullivan — 16:24.45

100m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 57.83
2. Katharine Berkoff — 58.83
3. Claire Curzan — 59.00
4. Isabelle Stadden — 59.38
5. Leah Shackley — 59.55

200m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 2:04.76
2. Claire Curzan — 2:07.78
3. Faith Crislip — 2:07.81
4. Leah Shackley — 2:08.42
5. Rhyan White — 2:09.01

100m Breaststroke
1. Lydia Jacoby — 1:06.09
2. Lilly King — 1:06.28
3. Kate Douglass — 1:07.07
4. Rachel Bernhardt — 1:07.45
5. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:07.63

200m Breaststroke
1. Kate Douglass — 2:22.75
2. Lilly King — 2:23.33
3. Ella Nelson — 2:24.89
4. Alex Walsh — 2:25.25
5. Annie Lazor — 2:25.71

100m Butterfly
1. Regan Smith — 56.60
2. Gretchen Walsh — 56.73
3. Torri Huske — 56.84
4. Kate Douglass — 57.19
5. Claire Curzan — 57.26

200m Butterfly
1. Regan Smith — 2:03.87
2. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.80
3. Kelly Pash — 2:08.20
4. Dakota Luther — 2:08.25
5. Alex Shackell — 2:08.68

200m Individual Medley
1. Regan Smith — 2:08.48
2. Alex Walsh — 2:09.61
3. Leah Hayes — 2:10.03
4. Torri Huske — 2:11.88
5. Kate Douglass — 2:12.04

400m Individual Medley
1. Katie Grimes — 4:31.81
2. Katie Ledecky — 4:36.04
3. Emma Weyant — 4:39.32
4. Leah Hayes — 4:39.58
5. Alex Walsh — 4:42.15

