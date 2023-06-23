2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock next week.

Peacock airs live finals sessions from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. NBC and CNBC air highlights on July 1-2, which also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Headliners include all five individual U.S. Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby. Plus individual Rio gold medalists Lilly King and Ryan Murphy. Simone Manuel was not on the entry list published Thursday night.

Ledecky and Kalisz bid to compete at a sixth world championships, which would tie the U.S. record shared by Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Coughlin and Elizabeth Beisel.

Ledecky enters as the fastest American woman this year in all of her primary events — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

Last year, she made the team in all four, then dropped the 200m free because of the busy world championships schedule and to focus more on the longer distances. She then swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at worlds, along with 4x200m free gold, to break Coughlin’s female record for world championships medals (now up to 22 — 19 golds and three silvers).

Last month, Dressel returned from an 11-month competition break after withdrawing during last June’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming. He is ranked outside the top five in the nation this year in his primary events — 50m and 100m frees and 100m butterfly — but he’s only raced at one full meet in 2023 and is known for significant time drops come major meets.

Regan Smith has been arguably the most impressive swimmer this year. Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is the fastest U.S. woman in 2023 in five different events.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

