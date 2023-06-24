Noah Lyles ties Usain Bolt record for sub-20s; new 100m world leader at NYC Grand Prix

By Jun 24, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Noah Lyles tied Usain Bolt‘s record by breaking 20 seconds in a wind-legal 200m for the 34th time in his career, winning at the New York City Grand Prix on Saturday.

Lyles clocked 19.83 seconds, distancing the field by 42 hundredths. Lyles, who broke the American record in winning the 2022 World title in 19.31, is the world’s fastest man this year at 19.67.

“It’s not perfect, but it was very fun,” Lyles said of the 19.83 to Lewis Johnson on NBC.

Lyles is the third-fastest 200m sprinter in history behind Bolt (19.19) and fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake (19.26). But he is now even with Bolt in number of times breaking 20 seconds, 10 more times than retired Namibian Frankie Fredericks and 11 more than 1996 Olympic champ Michael Johnson.

Lyles can break his tie with Bolt later this summer — if he enters a Diamond League meet, such as in London on July 23, or at August’s world championships in Budapest.

Athletes are preparing for the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in two weeks in Eugene, Oregon, where the top three in most events qualify for worlds. Lyles has a bye into worlds in the 200m as reigning champion and plans to race the 100m at USATF Outdoors.

Full meet results are here. The track and field season continues Friday with a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, live on Peacock.

Earlier Saturday, Zharnel Hughes ran the world’s fastest 100m of 2023, 9.83 seconds to break 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie‘s British record of 9.87. The only European to run faster is Tokyo Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

Hughes, 27, was a teen phenom from Anguilla who came within three hundredths of a second of Usain Bolt in a 200m in New York City in 2015. His previous personal best in the 100m was 9.91 from 2018, which up until now was the lone year that he broke 9.95. Hughes is coached by Bolt’s longtime coach Glen Mills.

“2015 I came here, and I ran against Usain Bolt, and it was memorable,” Hughes told Lewis Johnson on NBC, adding that he woke up Saturday with 9.83 on his mind. “I wanted to come back here again, in a different event, and prove myself, prove to the world. I’m here.”

Now, he enters the mix for the world title that’s led by reigning champion Fred Kerley, who was not in Saturday’s field but is undefeated at 100m for the last year and ran his personal best of 9.76 exactly one year ago.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the 400m in a personal-best 49.51 seconds to become the second-fastest American woman this year and since the Tokyo Olympics behind Britton Wilson. McLaughlin-Levrone plans to race the flat 400m at USATF Outdoors since she has a bye into worlds in the 400m hurdles as reigning world champion. She is expected to choose either the 400m or the 400m hurdles for worlds.

On June 9, McLaughlin-Levrone ran the flat 400m at a top-level meet for the first time since 2019, went out near world record pace and clocked 49.71, getting passed late by Olympic and world silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic.

“Much better execution [in New York City than Paris], still things to work on,” McLaughlin-Levrone told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “Happy overall.”

Athing Mu comfortably won the 800m in 1:58.73 in her first race since capturing the world title last July. Two-time world bronze medalist Ajeé Wilson slowed in the last 200 meters and was 11th in the 11-woman field, 5.25 seconds behind the penultimate finisher.

Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100m in 10.98. Hobbs ranks second among Americans this year with a best time of 10.86, trailing only Sha’Carri Richardson, who ran 10.76 on May 5 and was not in Saturday’s field.

Abby Steiner won the 200m in 22.19 over Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini in a repeat of the top three from last year’s USATF Outdoors.

Keni Harrison edged Alaysha Johnson by one hundredth in the 100m hurdles, a repeat of their tight finish at last year’s USATF Outdoors. Harrison ran 12.29 to Johnson’s 12.30 with a 2.8 meter/second tailwind. The Olympic silver medalist Harrison remains the U.S. leader this year with a best wind-legal time of 12.35.

Maggie Ewen won the women’s shot put with a 19.68-meter throw, beating a field that included world champion Chase Ealey (third, 19.25). Ewen, 28, was the top American at the 2019 Worlds (fourth place), then missed the Tokyo Olympic team and placed ninth at the 2022 Worlds. She is ranked No. 1 in the world this year by more than a foot.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel decides not to enter U.S. Swimming Championships, focus on...
Regan Smith
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz
U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships

Simone Manuel decides not to enter U.S. Swimming Championships, focus on 2024

By Jun 23, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT
Simone Manuel
Getty
0 Comments

Olympic champion Simone Manuel chose not to enter next week’s U.S. Swimming Championships. She is focusing on being ready for the 2024 Olympic year after returning from a 17-month top-level competition break earlier this year.

“After discussions with my coaches and thoughtful consideration, I have decided not to race at this year’s Nationals,” was posted on Manuel’s social media. “This year has been full of new challenges for me. Quite frankly, it’s really not as simple as it may seem. There were a lot of steps, precautions, and patience to get my body back to normalcy and adjusting to a new training environment. I can confidently say that I’ve made great progress this year. I remember what I couldn’t do, not too long ago.”

“As I continue to progress, it’s important for me to feel mentally and physically good about my competition schedule and the purpose of each one I attend. Not competing at Nationals is not a decision I took lightly, but I firmly believe that this sacrifice is an investment for the future.

“The goal has always been to be my best for the 2024 Olympic Trials and hopefully, Paris. I know I can’t reach that goal if I’m not patient with myself and this process, so this summer, I will be prioritizing that. The journey continues!”

Manuel, the 2016 co-Olympic 100m free champion and five-time Olympic medalist, competed at all four stops of the domestic Pro Swim Series this year, the most recent in mid-May. She also competed at a local meet at her Arizona State training base the first week of June.

She ranks eighth in the U.S. this year by best times in her primary events of the 50m and 100m freestyles, according to USA Swimming’s database.

At next week’s nationals, the top two in the 50m free and the top six in the 100m free are likely to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The top six usually go in the 100m free for relay purposes.

Manuel, 26, returned to top-level competition this year for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 12th in the 50m free and earned bronze on the 4x100m free relay. In 2022, Manuel moved from Stanford to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman‘s group.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles ties Usain Bolt record for sub-20s; new 100m world leader at NYC...
Regan Smith
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz
U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships

2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By Jun 23, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.

NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here.

Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.

The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.

The Tour covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.

This will be the first Tour since 2016 to include the two men who won the title the previous two years. That’s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021. And Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker years ago to the top of pro cycling in 2022.

The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform
Sat., July 1 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao Peacock | NBC
Sun., July 2 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:05 a.m. Stage 2: Vitoria-San-Sébastien Peacock
Mon., July 3 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:50 a.m. Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne Peacock | USA
Tues., July 4 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7 a.m. Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro Peacock | USA
Wed., July 5 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 5: Pau-Laruns Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 5: Pau-Laruns Peacock | USA
Thu., July 6 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets Peacock | USA
Fri., July 7 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:10 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux Peacock | USA
Sat., July 8 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:20 a.m. Stage 8: Libourne-Limoges Peacock
Sun., July 9 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:05 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de Dôme Peacock
Tues., July 11 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 10: Vulcania-Issoire Peacock
Wed., July 12 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-Moulins Peacock
Thu., July 13 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-Beaujolais Peacock
Fri., July 14 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand Colombier Peacock
Sat., July 15 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 14: Annemasse-Morzine Peacock
Sun., July 16 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-Gervais Peacock
Tues., July 18 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:50 a.m. Stage 16: Passy-Combloux Peacock
Wed., July 19 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:05 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-Courchevel Peacock
Thu., July 20 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
6:55 a.m. Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse Peacock
Fri., July 21 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:05 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny Peacock
Sat., July 22 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein Peacock
Sun., July 23 10 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock
10:10 a.m. Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris Peacock

More: Olympics

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles ties Usain Bolt record for sub-20s; new 100m world leader at NYC...
Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel decides not to enter U.S. Swimming Championships, focus on...
Regan Smith
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships